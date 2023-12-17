Saturday Girls Basketball Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls basketball team struggled to score Saturday in a 48-15 loss to Vandalia-Butler in MVL action.

Troy trailed 10-2, 19-4 and 25-8 at the quarter breaks.

Emma Levan led Troy with six points.

Piqua 55,

Fairborn 28

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team picked up a home win in MVL action Saturday.

The Lady Indians led 14-11, 30-15 and 44-20 at the quarter breaks.

Tippecanoe 46,

Stebbins 40

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team went on the road to pick up its fourth straight win Saturday.

Miami East 53,

Riverside 21

DEGRAFF — The Miami East girls basketball team remained unbeaten with a road win Saturday in TRC action.

The Vikings led 10-8, 18-14 and 36-19 at the quarter breaks.

Covington 59,

Lehman 33

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team cruised to a TRC win Saturday.

Delaney Murphy had 19 points, six assists and five steals and Avery Koffer had 12 points and three assists.

Carlie Besecker had 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals, Gracie Anderson scored five points and Maggie Anderson added five points.

Milton-Union 38

Bethel 20

BRANDT — The Milton-Union girls basketball team won on the road Saturday in TRC action.

The game was tied 9-9 after one quarter. The Bulldogs led 21-12 at halftime and 29-18 after three quarters.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 17 points, nine rebounds and eight steals for the Bulldogs.

Ava Berberich had seven points, five rebounds and three steals and Sophie Layman had seven points and 11 rebounds.

Kate Copp had seven points, five rebounds and two blocked shots and Kenzie Shortridge had eight rebounds.

Newton 58,

Fairlawn 19

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team rolled to an easy win Saturday.

The Indians led 16-7, 35-13 and 45-17 at the quarter breaks.

Reese Hess and Felicity Harbour scored 22 points each to lead the Indians.

Payton Nicholas and Rylie Hess scored five points each.

Legacy Christian 68,

Bradford 34

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball team dropped a home game Saturday.

The Railroaders trailed 19-4, 36-15 and 58-27 at the quarter breaks.

Vivian Harleman scored 13 points and Brooklyn Crickmore had seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

Claire Hill scored five points, Ryleigh Dotson had five rebounds and seven assists and Avery Helman pulled down seven rebounds.