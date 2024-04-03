Miami Co. holds 9th annual LE Awards

Mike Ullery for Miami Valley Today

Among the award recipients at the 9th annual Miami County Law Enforcement Awards ceremony on April 2, 2024 at the APAC were Troy City Schools employees Scott Brewer and Jeff Schultz, left and center, along with Troy Police Officer Zach Hook. The trio were awarded Chief’s Commendation Medals for their actions following an active shooter alarm at Troy High School late last year. When the alarm sounded, both Schultz and Brewer, although unarmed, immediately joined Office Hook in running to the area where an active shooter was reported, according to the accompanying citations. Thankfully, the alarm turned out to have been set off accidentally by a substitute teacher.