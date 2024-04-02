Piqua senior Braylin Shaner to play golf for Defiance University

Piqua High School senior Braylin Shaner signs her letter of intent to play golf for Defiance University. In front with Braylin is her mom Casey Comolli. In back are her stepfather Tyler Comolli and father Jeff Shaner. Courtesy Photo

PIQUA — Piqua High school senior Braylin Shaner recently signed her letter of intent to play for the Defiance University women’s golf team.

And the daughter of Casey Comolli and Jeff Shaner said Defiance was an easy choice for continuing her golf career at the next level.

“I really don’t know how to explain it,” Shaner said. “Just how they treated me. They were really nice to me. The coaches and the players on the team — it just felt like family to me.”

Shaner didn’t really know what she was getting into when she decided to take up golf three years ago.

“I wouldn’t say I always wanted to play college golf,” Shaner said. “But, when I learned about all the scholarships that were available in the sport, that is when I realized I wanted to.”

Shaner has made steady progress for the Piqua girls golf team in her three years.

She lowered her stroke average by 15 strokes since her sophomore year.

Shaner had a nine-hole average of 55.54 this past year, earning second team All-MVL honors.

Piqua coach Brad Kuhlman is excited about the opportunity for Shaner.

“Definitely (it is always good to have a player play at the next level),” Kuhlman said. “Braylin (Shaner) is still new to the game. She came to our program three years ago. I definitely think her best golf is ahead of her.”

Shaner thinks so too.

“I definitely think I am still getting better,” she said. “I think with my stroke average right now, I might not be in the top four or five at the start, but I definitely think I will have a chance to play next year.”

And Kuhlman is excited to see what her future holds as she plays more golf.

“Anytime you get the opportunity to do that, you are going to get better,” Kuhlman said. “I think Defiance has some good things going on with the coaches there and they are starting to change some things in the program.”

Just another reason, Defiance was an easy choice for Shaner.