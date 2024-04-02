ReStore adds Tuesday hours on May 1

TROY — Scott Barr, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties, has announced that beginning May 1, 2024, the ReStore located at 1490 W. Main St. in Troy, will be open on Tuesdays.

They will also offer a 10% discount for all senior shoppers (55-plus) each Tuesday.

The ReStore offers constantly changing donated inventory at prices well below retail. Shoppers can find furniture, household goods, appliances, building materials, and more. All shoppers are welcome to visit the ReStore, and all proceeds stay in Miami and Shelby Counties, supporting the mission of Habitat for Humanity. If ya person is remodeling or downsizing consider making a donation of goods to the ReStore. Their box truck is available to pick up donations outside of your home anywhere in Miami or Shelby Counties. To schedule a pickup or for more information call 937-703-9683.

Starting May 1, the new store hours will be Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours will remain Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. throughout the month of April.

Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties is a local nonprofit organization meeting all Habitat for Humanity International standards. Their mission: Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

They are currently looking for compassionate volunteers at the ReStore in Troy and volunteers with experience in woodworking, carpentry, or construction for our home repair program and inside the activity center. Interested volunteers can contact Maureen O’Keefe at [email protected] or 937-332-3763.