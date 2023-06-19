TROY — The Supreme Court of Ohio announced recently the Miami County Municipal Court will receive a technology grant from the Supreme Court of Ohio.

“Through enhanced technology, our courts can serve the public more securely, efficiently, and transparently,” Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy said in a press release. “Whether the grant involves security systems in a courthouse or facilitates an implementation of e-filing, we trust that our grants will improve access to justice for all Ohioans.”

The Miami County Municipal Court will use the $36,500 it receives this year to implement a new probation case management system, the Ohio Community Supervision System (OCSS), in order to work in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. The new web-based program allows courts across the state to work together in regards to the proper supervision of offenders. The access to offender information by all members of an offender’s case plan promotes evidence-based-practices, allows for transparency, facilitates an unbiased administration of justice, and promotes confidence in the judicial system.

The new system allows for a Kiosk so offenders can check-in, update personal information and self report prior to meeting with their probation officer. The OCSS will also allow the officer to remotely supervise low to moderate risk offenders, removing any issues in transportation and employment conflicts.

“The time our legal professionals save through technology is time that can be dedicated to the people in Miami County,” said Judge Gary Nasal, in the release.

This year, the Supreme Court of Ohio is awarding $2.9 million to 42 local court projects for technology systems or upgrades. The projects range from electronic dockets to security systems.

The initial cost of a major technology upgrade can require a significant investment. That’s where the Supreme Court grants help. The annual grants are available to any court of appeals, common pleas, municipal or county court. Applications are reviewed and awarded on a competitive basis. A full list of grant recipients can be found online at: https://www.supremecourt.ohio.gov/grants/.