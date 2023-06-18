Ross Ferrell unleashes his tee shot on the opening hole Sunday at Miami Shores Golf Course. Ferrell shot rounds of 72 and 73 to win the Troy City Golf Championship. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Kris Anderson watches his approach shot to the third hole Saturday at Miami Shores. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Justin Weber looks over a putt on the third green Sunday, as Matt Maurer watches. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Jacky Chen blasts out of a bunker on the third hole Saturday at Miami Shores. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Brian Robbins rolls a putt into the hole on the third hole Saturday at Miami Shores. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — When it comes to the Troy City Golf Championship, playing lefthanded certainly seems to improve your odds.

After Ryan Groff won in 2021 and 2022, it was Ross Ferrell’s turn this year.

Ferrell was solid all weekend, following an even-par 72 Saturday with a one-over par 73 Sunday for a 145 total and a four-shot victory over Kris Anderson and Justin Weber, who both carded 149 totals.

“I never played golf until the summer before my freshman year (at Newton High School),” Ferrell said. “So, I didn’t really know about this tournament until three years ago when I started working here. It feels good to win. I have been playing well, but I knew there were a lot of really good players in this tournament.”

Ferrell got his day off to an interesting start Sunday, after starting with a two-shot lead.

He hit a big hook on his opening tee shot — which whacked a tree hard and ricocheted 80 yards forward to the middle of the fairway.

“I am notorious for hitting bad tee shots on the first hole,” Ferrell said with a laugh. “It is a par-5. As long as you find your ball, you are going to be okay. When God is on your side (the ball finishing in the fairway), that is a good sign.”

Ferrell used a birdie on the par-4 fifth hole to card a 36 on the front nine and increase his lead to three shots and shot a one-over par 37 on the back nine to finish off the win.

“The front nine is tougher than the back nine,” Ferrell said. “I knew I had a three-shot lead with the guys in my group. I didn’t know what anyone else was doing. But, I knew Justin (Weber) or Matt (Maurer) are capable of shooting 31 or 32 on the back, so I had to keep it going.”

After a double bogey on the 11th hole, birdied the par-4 13th and saved his best for the par-5 15th hole.

“I didn’t hit a good drive,” Ferrell said. “And I had trees about 50 yards in front of me. So, I hit a 4 stringer. Fortunately, it found a gap and ended up on the green and I two-putted for birdie. That was probably one of my best shots on the day.”

Anderson had the low round of the day, shooting a two-under par 70 to tied Weber — who had a 75 Sunday — for second and win a scorecard tiebreaker.

He had four birdies on the day, including back-to-back birdies on the par-5 fourth and par-4 fifth hole.

Maurer finished fourth with rounds of 75 and 77 for a 152 total.

Jacky Chen and Brian Robbins tied for fifth with a 153 total.

Chen had rounds of 76 and 77 and Robbins had rounds of 78 and 75.

First Flight

Andrew Lindeman followed a 79 Saturday with an 82 Sunday for a 161 total to win the First Flight by 10 shots.

Jim Rohr shot rounds of 86 and 85 for a 171 total to finish second and Brian Stafford had rounds of 80 and 94 for a 174 total to finish third.

Seniors

Jeff Poettinger won a three-hole playoff with Jason Thompson to take the Senior title.

Poettinger had rounds of 75 and 81 and Thompson had rounds of 77 and 79 for a matching 156 total.

Dave Gregorovic was one shot back to finish third. He had rounds of 78 and 79 for a 157 total.

Super Seniors

Rolf Dickens shot a two-under par 34 on the back nine Sunday to win the Super Seniors by one stroke.

Dickens had rounds of 77 and 73 for a 150 total.

Bob Rohr and John Mutschler tied for second at 151.

Rohr had rounds of 75 and 76 and won the playoff for second on the first hole. Mutschler had rounds of 74 and 77.

Super-Duper Seniors

It took 37 holes for Gary Weaver to claim the Super-Duper Seniors title.

Weaver and Jack Holtel shot matching 158 totals, before Weaver won the first playoff hole.

Weaver had duplicate rounds of 79 and Holtel had rounds of 81 and 77.

Mike Wolpole had rounds of 87 and 74 for a 161 total to take third.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]