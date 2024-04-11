Miami Conservancy District updates Piqua on rate adjustments

By Eamon Baird

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission heard a short question and answer session with the Miami Conservancy District (MCD) during their meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

The MCD was instituted after the Great Miami River Flood of 1913 and is responsible for providing an integrated flood protection system that reduces flood risk.

Ken Moyer, treasurer of the conservancy district, addressed the commission about the readjustment of benefits.

“The Miami Conservancy District is responsible for providing flood protection to communities along the Great Miami River,” Moyer said.

According to Moyer, this will be the MCD’s first year going through a benefits adjustment since 2012.

Because of the readjustment residents in Piqua can expect their annual rates to go up if their property is protected by the MCD. Residents in Piqua or Miami County can go to https://www.mcdwater.org/ and click on “check your assessment” to see their updated rates.

“We’re trying to be as transparent as possible during this process,” Moyer told the commissioners.

Residents who take issue with the rise in the pricing of their assessment have until Wednesday, April 24, to contact the MCD.

In other business, the commissioners praised the work of downtown Piqua businesses for their work on making the city more welcoming for the eclipse during their comments portion of the meeting.

“I just want to take a minute and thank the local businesses for all of their efforts in organizing the events over the weekend with us being in the path of the eclipse,” Fifth Ward Commissioner Frank DeBrosse said.

“It was delightful to see lots of people walking about and visiting various businesses,” Mayor Kris Lee added.

During the meeting the commissioners approved or authorized the following resolutions:

• To allow Knapheide Truck Equipment Center to purchase a utility truck with a service body and air compressor system for the underground utilities department for $37,409.

• A purchase order to Valley Ford Truck Inc. for a new utility service truck for the underground utilities department for $52,803.

• To replat 3300 and 3400 Nadene Drive and vacate existing easements with the addition of new easements. The desired split of the resulting inlot will allow a larger home to be built on an irregularly shaped parcel.

• To establish the Piqua City Commission 2024 calendar of meetings.

There was also a second reading of an ordinance for the city of Piqua to make appropriations for 2024. A final third reading of the ordinance is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16.

Also during the meeting, Piqua resident Jeff Grimes continued to express concern during the public comments portion of the meeting about the burning of pallets at the fire training facility.

“They say they’re going to be burning pallets out there,” Grimes said. “Pallets are either heat treated, or they’re treated with methyl bromide, and methyl bromide is a toxic pesticide that has been linked to human health problems and ozone layer depletion.”

Grimes asked Ward Four Commissioner Thomas Hohman if he would feel safe riding his bike past the facility during the burning of said pallets, to which Hohman replied “yes.“

Hohman reminded Grimes the new Commissioners Committee on the Fire Training Facility will be investigating and addressing activities at the fire training facility.