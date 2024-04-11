Piqua invites public to safety training open house

PIQUA—In a news release, the city of Piqua announced it will hold an open house at the Piqua Public Safety Regional Training Facility at 9300 State Route 66 on Thursday, April 18 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Local and regional departments will use the facility to conduct training in multiple areas of required experience including active fire evolutions, search and rescue operations, ventilation exercises, confined space training, forcible entry practices, and ladder climb trials. The facility features moveable partitions to allow for varying configurations of the internal layout.

“This is an opportunity for our residents and our neighboring departments to learn more about the facility and how it is vital to supporting our fire, emergency medical services, and police personnel to be prepared for real-life scenarios,” Piqua Safety Services Director Rick Byron said. “The training at this facility ensures that our first responders have the education and experience critical to handling the variety of situations to which they respond in service to our community.”

Attendees are welcome to tour the facility and watch demonstrations of local first responders rappelling on the outside of the building and conducting other training exercises. The open house will not include any active fire or smoke demonstrations.

Residents may sign up to be notified via email and/or text message when active fire training will occur at the facility by visiting piquaoh.gov.