Over 1,500 lose power after Piqua crash Wednesday

The Piqua Power System team works to repair damages and restore power to downtown and Riverside Drive customers Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash into the guide wire of a utility pole on Ziegler Road. Courtesy photo | City of Piqua Courtesy photo | City of Piqua Courtesy photo | City of Piqua

By Sheryl Roadcap

PIQUA — A single-vehicle crash into a guide wire of a utility pole on Ziegler Road in Piqua on Wednesday morning caused over 1500 customers to lose power for close to four hours.

Thomas Lee Taylor, 59, of Piqua, was cited with failure to control after after a crash on Wednesday, April 10, at 6:12 a.m. He was operating his 2012 silver Dodge Journey attempting to negotiate a curve traveling east on Ziegler Road when his vehicle went off the roadway to the left and into a guide wire of a utility pole before coming to a stop in a field. A Dick Lumpkin Auto Body tow truck was called to remove the car from the scene.

According to the city of Piqua, the Piqua Power System team got right to work to restore power to downtown and Riverside Drive customers after the crash. At the start of the outage, there were a total of 1,539 customers that lost power. At around 7:18 a.m., a total of 1,464 customers had their power back on. Power was then restored to the remaining 75 customers at 7:23 a.m.

After all customers had power restored, the city reported power crews continued to work for about 3 hours and 45 minutes to repair the wire and other damaged material.