Miami County Boys Tennis Preview

Kaci Matthews returns as Tippecanoe boys tennis coach and will be assisted by Thomas Williams and Mason Kimmel.

The Red Devils are coming off a 14-6 season, in which they went 9-0 in the MVL. They also qualified six players to the district tournament.

The Red Devils are looking for their fourth straight MVL title under Matthews.

Kessler Hackenberger is back for his senior season at first singles.

“Kessler (Hackenberger) had an incredible season last year,” Matthews said.

He had an overall record of 28-7. He was the 2022 MVL Player of the Year and the Division I sectional singles champion. Kessler missed going to the Division I state tennis tournament last year by one match.

“We are all very excited to see what Kessler (Hackenberger) can accomplish this season,” Matthews said.

Junior Cameron Davis also returns. Davis is a two-time Division I district qualifier.

In 2021, Davis qualified for the D-I districts in doubles with his brother Aaron Davis (who now plays collegiate tennis at Ohio Northern University). Last season, Davis qualified for the D-I district tournament in singles.

Returning from last year in doubles are seniors Ryan Hartke and Sean Nichols and junior Grant Vonderheide.

Joining our varsity line up this season is freshman Nick Von Krosigk, junior Roman List and sophomore Ty Hoover.

“We are excited to see what these boys can accomplish together this season,” Matthews said.

Who are your top singles players?

The strong lineup in singles will include Hackenberger, Davis and Von Krosigk.

“Our doubles teams will be fun to watch this season,” Matthews said. “These boys love to compete, love to win but most importantly they love each other. Our doubles lineups this season will consist of a combination of Ryan Hartke, Sean Nichols, Roman List and Grant Vonderheide and Ty Hoover.“

Matthews expects the Red Devils success to continue.

“We are extremely excited about this upcoming season and are looking forward to competing not only within our league but against some of the top ranked teams in D-I and D-II throughout the state,” she said. “Our team goal every year is to win the MVL and we hope to accomplish that goal again for the 2023 season.“

PIQUA

Wyatt Heinz returns as coach.

Piqua was 5-10 overall last year and 3-7 in the MVL.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Philip Rossman, Seth Foster, Seth Staley and Ayden Black and sophomore Joshua Partee.

Partee and Rossman will lead the singles players, while Black and Foster will lead the doubles players.

“We are looking to continue our growth in the MVL,” Heinz said. “Each year we want to win one more match than the year before. Our players are beginning to play year round and we can truly see a difference.”

LEHMAN CATHOLIC

Tim Ungericht returns as coach.

The Cavaliers finished 8-4 last season.

Lehman returns three varsity players and sophomore Luke Courtad will move up to varsity.

At first singles will be senior Joe Pannapara.

Sophomore exchange student Javier Salvador will play second singles and junior Logan Linson has earned the third singles spot.

Courtad will play first doubles with freshman Tommy Lins and senior Thomas White and sophomore exchange student Alvaro Bullen will play second doubles.

The Lehman roster includes 12 players, with six freshman.

“It is the largest freshman class in my tenure as head coach,” Ungericht said. “I am pleased with our numbers as we had only four returning players. We want to improve our freshman players and have a winning season. Our goals are to beat Sidney and qualify players for district. We have been close, but we haven’t been there since 2018.

MILTON-UNION

Kevin Brackman returns as Milton-Union coach.

Returning letterwinners include senior Tyler Kress (two-time district qualifier), sophomore Ben Iddings (district qualifier) and sophomore Titus Copp.

“We return our top two singles players,” Brackman said. “We look to lean on Ben Iddings and Tyler Kress at first and second singles. They finished second in doubles at the Troy sectional and won their first match at district before losing to eventual state champions from Indian Hill.”

Also returning are senior Ethan Spurgeon and junior Tommy Ryerson.

“We return half of our first doubles team in Titus Copp. Titus is a strong sophomore in our program. Also returning in doubles is senior Mason Grudich. We are excited about what he can bring to our team.”