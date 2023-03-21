Troy boys tennis team will feature youth this spring

TROY — The Troy boys tennis team will be young this year, with the top nine players all sophomores or freshman.

But, the Trojans have a few things working in their favor.

First, they have legendary coach Mark Goldner teaching them.

And number one singles player Yasashi Masunaga returns after an impressive freshman season.

“Hopefully, as the season goes on and they gain experience, they will continue to make progress,” Goldner said. “But, you still have to put the work in.

Masunaga will lead Troy after going 16-5 in singles a year ago and advancing to the district tournament in doubles (with Henry Johnston, who graduated).

“Yasashi (Masunaga) is the only one playing the same position he played last year,” Goldner said. “He had a really good freshman season. And he has gotten better. He is hitting the ball better and he is stronger.”

Competing for second and third singles will be sophomore Michael Burns and freshman Kellan Nichols.

Burns had a 11-10 record while playing at first doubles last season.

“We will have to see how that sorts itself out,” Goldner said. “Michael is moving from playing first doubles a year ago.”

Sophomores Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead will be at first doubles.

They finished with a 9-6 record at second doubles a year ago.

“They will be making the move up first doubles,” Goldner said. “But, they played together last year, so that will help.”

Freshman Parth Rajput and Adam Harris are the front runners for second doubles, while sophomores Nathan Miller and Colton Herman could get varsity time as well.

“Parth (Rajput) and Adam (Harris) have never played together,” Goldner said. “So, that will be a new experience for them.”

Goldner sees Tippecanoe as the favorite in the MVL.

“Tipp is loaded and they have a really good freshman coming in,” Goldner said. “I expect Butler to be good. Other than that, I am not really sure. There are a lot of teams who turned over a lot of their roster.”

And Goldner expects to see his young team continue to improve as it gains varsity experience throughout the season.

