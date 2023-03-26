Miami County boys track teams open season at Troy Up and Running Invitational

TROY — Despite blustery, windy conditions to open the season, Miami County boys track and field teams had some strong performances at the Troy Up and Running Invitational Saturday.

Troy led the local boys teams, finishing third with 58.33 points and picking up three wins on the day.

Troy’s Devin Strobel took first in the discus with a toss of 135-4 inches, while Creighton Verceles won the long jump with a leap of 20-5.

On the track, the boys 800 provided one of the best races of the day with senior returning regional qualifier Gavin Hutchinson battling it out with Tippecanoe freshman Landon Kimmel.

The two ran close together the entire race before Hutchinson crossed the line in 2:05.3 and Kimmel was second in 2:06.37.

Troy had a strong showing the throws.

Strobel led the way to a 1-2-3 finish in the discus.

Kyle Knorpp was second with a toss of 133-6 and Yancarlo Fuentes was third with a throw of 132-5.

In the shot put, Knorpp led Troy with a third-place finish with a put of 42-4 1-2 and Max Chipley was fourth with a put of 41-5 1-2.

Braeden Verceles had a strong showing in the hurdles for the Trojans.

The took third in the 110 hurdles, 16.47 and added fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles, 42.30.

Landon Luginbuhl led the Tippecanoe boys.

Luginbuhl won the 400 in 53.29 and Ethan Berning had a third-place finish in the 3,200, 10:32.92.

Milton-Union was led by Blake Brumbaugh, who had a second-place finish in the long jump, sailing 20-1 1-2.

Will Johns added a third-place finish for the Bulldogs in the high jump, clearing 5-6.

You can reach Sports Editor Rob Kiser at [email protected]