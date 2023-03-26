Troy girls get off to fast start at Troy Up and Running Invitational

TROY — It didn’t take long for the Troy girls track and field team to get its season “Up and Running”.

With senior Leah Harnish and freshman Aubrey Jones combining for 54 points, the Trojans rolled to victory in the Troy Up and Running Invitational Saturday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy had a 114 points, while second-place Butler finished with 58 points.

Milton-Union was fourth, Tippecanoe took fifth and Covington tied for 11th.

Harnish led the Trojans with a perfect performance in tough, blustery conditions, winning all three of her races.

“One-hundred percent,” Harnish said about being happy with her impressive start to the season. “I was a little concerned going into today.”

Harnish looked like she had just stepped off the track at the state meet, where she had a top eight finish in the 400 last year.

She started by running a 12.88 100 straight into a strong headwind in the 100.

She followed that with a scorching 57.66 in the 400 despite the windy conditions — winning by more than five seconds.

“It was kind of crazy,” Harnish said. “The wind was a little different every race. When I came back around (for the last 100), I felt like I really need to push myself (because of the wind).

Harnish topped the day with a win in the 200 in 26.64.

“I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season is going to bring,” she said.

It would have been hard for Jones to have a more impressive debut to high school track.

She won the long jump, 15-4; took second in the 100, 13.55 and despite not running in the fast heat in the 200, took third in 28.42.

Troy had a number of top four finishes to claim the title.

Kiyah Baker had a win in the shot put, 34-2 and added a fourth-place finish in the discus, 95-2.

Lena Walker led Troy in the discus, taking second with a throw of 100-11, while Josie Kleinhenz was third with a toss of 100-4.

Tatyana Green added a third-place finish in the shot put, with a put of 32-1.

Kiley Kitta had a second-place finish in the 800 in 2:39.23; Hannah Stegemann was third in the 100 hurdles, 17.84 and Millie Peltier took fourth in the 1,600, 5:51.55.

Annie Smith led Milton-Union with a second-place finish in the 100 hurdles, 17.48; while Morgan Quesenberry had second-place finish in the 300 hurdles, 53.98.

Savanna Smith took third in the 1,600, 5:48.71 and fourth in the 800, 2:42.54.

Jenna Brumbaugh added a third-place finish in the long jump, 14-7.

Tippecanoe was led by Isa Ramos.

Ramos won the 800, 2:38.33 and took second in the 1,600, 5:44.6.

Alissa Magato had a good day as well.

She took second in the 400, 62.38; second in the high jump, 4-9 and finished fourth in the 200, 28.43.

Carlie Besecker led Covington with a fourth-place finish in the long jump, 14-0 1-4.

