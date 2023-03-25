Piqua Police reports

Police log

March 21

-9:16 p.m.: warrant. Brandon Turner, 37, of Ludlow Falls, was arrested on a warrant after officers were dispatched to the Kroger on Covington Avenue on the report of an adult male slumped over behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.

-7:57 p.m.: domestic violence. Brennan Hanson, 22, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence after allegedly threatening to burn down a residence on the 100 block of South Street with subjects inside.

-2:17 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Two female juvenile offenders, both 15, were each charged with disorderly conduct following officers receiving a report of a physical fight at the Piqua High School.

-12:21 p.m.: violating protection order. Alan Subler, 37, of Piqua, was charged with violating a protection order or consent agreement.

March 20

-11:37 p.m.: warrant. Jason Hufford, 41, of Piqua, was arrested on an out of county warrant and charged with possession of drugs.

-4:24 p.m.: suspicious. At Das Park on Broadway Street, a group of juveniles located a .22 caliber bullet. Officers collected the bullet to be destroyed.

-1:06 p.m.: domestic violence. A male juvenile offender, 15, was charged with domestic violence following an adult female reporting the male had allegedly threatened her with a knife and held her down on a bed causing injuries.

March 19

-3:46 p.m.: theft. Jeffery Shepherd, 52, of Dayton, was charged with theft and possession of drugs after officers received a report from the Walmart on East Ash Street.

March 18

-5:19 p.m.: warrant. Robert Lee, 48, of Greenville, and Jaimie Lindsey, 29, of Piqua, were both arrested on warrants after officers received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 200 block of East Main Street.

-5:49 a.m.: domestic violence. Trevonn Smith, 33, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence and arrested on a warrant on the 600 block of South Downing Street.

March 16

-2:10 a.m.: domestic violence. Darryl Vanhook, 38, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence after an adult female reported that Vanhook allegedly threatened her with physical violence.

-12:46 a.m.: shots fired. On the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, officers received a report of a male shooting a gun in the area. Officers located the suspect.

March 15

-7:06 p.m.: domestic violence. Philip Collins, 28, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging/endangering and domestic violence.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.