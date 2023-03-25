Troy Fire hosts Child Safety Seat class

Safe Kids Worldwide Child Passenger Safety Instructor Kelli Sharp, center observes as Deputy Chase Underwood of the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, left, Firefighter Greg Dilts from the Troy Fire Department, and Kyle Phillips, a firefighter/paramedic with Greenville Township (Darke County) prepare to install a child safety seat in a vehicle. The trio were completing their 32 hour training course at Troy Fire Department Station 11 on Saturday to be come certified Child Safety Seat Technician. Following the class time, participants held a Child Safety Seat installation and inspection day at Station 11. Safe Kids Worldwide is a global non-profit organization working to prevent childhood injury through research, community outreach, legislative advocacy and media awareness campaigns. Safe Kids Worldwide has over 400 coalitions in 49 states, and has partners in over 30 countries

