Troy Police reports

Police log
THURSDAY
-10:16 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Texas Roadhouse on Towne Park Drive.
-9:13 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Meijer on West Main Street.
-2:22 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of
West Dakota Street.
-12:09 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Kohl’s on West Main street.
-9:28 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the WACO Warehouse on Archer Drive.
