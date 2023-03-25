Troy Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-10:16 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Texas Roadhouse on Towne Park Drive.

-9:13 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Meijer on West Main Street.

-2:22 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of

West Dakota Street.

-12:09 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Kohl’s on West Main street.

-9:28 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the WACO Warehouse on Archer Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.