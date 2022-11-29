Miami County Cares to “Restock the Pantries”

TROY — Join Miami County Cares, a combined charitable effort of Miami County’s elected officials and employees, this holiday season as they restock the local food pantry shelves one household box at a time.

They’re inviting the community to participate in this drive by filling a “Restock the Pantries” box with one of each item in the size listed below. Theses boxes are available now through Dec. 9 at the main entrance of the Miami County Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St. between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Filled, but not sealed, boxes will be collected from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the parking lot of the Hobart Center for County Government located at 510 W. Water St.

Donation items include:

• 16 oz. jar of peanut butter

• 18 oz. jar of jelly

• 32 oz. bag of rice

• 7.25 oz. box of macaroni & cheese

• 15 oz. can of pasta (spaghetti or ravioli)

• 15 oz. can of fruit

• 15 oz. can of corn or green beans

• 15 oz. can of mixed vegetables

• 12-14 oz. canned chicken or beef

• 32 oz. box of pancake mix

• 12-14 oz. box of cereal (Cheerios, Cornflakes, or Shredded Wheat)

• 1 box of fruit and grain bars (8 count)

• 1 box of saltine crackers

Miami County Cares would like to extend a special thank you to Kevin and Beth Ann Miller and New Method Packaging for their generous donation of boxes. For additional information, call 937-440-5996.