Holiday tour features Butler house

PIQUA — Established at 325 Riverside Drive is the John Butler House, which will be featured in the 2022 Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Historic Holiday Home Tour.

Now owned by Krystal and Craig Stephenson, the property was acquired by John Butler in 1839 with the house first appearing on tax roles in 1847. Initially this house sat on 3.25 acres of land with several outbuildings across the street from the canal. Captain John Butler owned two freighters the “Hope” and the “Miami Valley” and with the decommission of the canal, the doors of the freighters were used for the front and rear entries to this five-bay Greek Revival. There have been several additions to the house over the centuries that are still being enjoyed today.

The grand entry of this home is highlighted by a curved wall leading up the first of two stairways. There are five wood-burning fireplaces with original mantels and a walk-out to a screened patio. Interesting architectural features include a formal dining room with window seat and flanked built-in china cabinets. Exposed brick walls highlight the cathedral style kitchen added in 1985. In the main hallway stands a massive 9 foot tall pier glass that Butler was rumored to have purchased in New York City and ferried back on one of his freighters. The front door is locked with an enormous brass key even today.

Tickets to see this home along with four other historic properties are now available online at www.piquacaldwellhistoricdistrict.org and at Readmore’s Hallmark in Piqua for $25 per person.