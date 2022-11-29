Public invited to aggregation meetings

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners invite the public to attend the public hearings involving the Miami County Electric and Natural Gas Aggregation Plans.

Both meetings will be held in the Miami County Commissioners Board Room within the Miami County Safety Building located at 210 W. Main St.

The first meeting is on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

The second meeting is on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9:15 a.m.

A representative from Palmer Energy will be present at the meeting. For more information, call 937-440-5910.