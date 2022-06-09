Miami County Commissioners authorize grants, travel; EMA director gives update on tornado

By Haylee Pence

TROY – During their regularly scheduled general session on Thursday, June 9, the Miami County Commissioners authorized six resolutions. At the meeting, the Tipp City Chamber Teen Leadership Academy and the Troy Teen Leadership had the opportunity to learn the functions and operations of the County Commissioners.

One of the resolutions was to authorize the Workforce Investment Act Subgrant with JobWorks, Inc. for their services as a provider of Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act. The cost shall not exceed $172,000 and is effective for one year starting July 1.

Another resolution was to amend a previous resolution involving travel and training for two employees of the Miami County Communication Center to allow them to attend the Motorola Summit. The summit had been rescheduled, which resulted in only one employee able to attend. The amendment is to reflect the cost of travel and lodging for said employee. The cost shall not exceed $1,331.65.

The next resolution was to authorize Juvenile Court to submit the 2022 Supreme Court Technical Assistance Grant. The grant is being used for the Dual Status Youth Technical Assistance Project, which is being provided by the Robert F. Kennedy National Resource Center for Juvenile Justice. Dual Status Youth are youth individuals who are involved with children services and the juvenile justice system concurrently.

Then, the commissioners approved the amendment to the Electronic Recording Procedures Document with Simplifile, LLC for their E-Recording Services. The amendment was to extend the term of the agreement indefinitely, “at no cost to the County,” according to the resolution.

The next two resolutions involved the resignation of a telecommunicator with the Miami County Communication Center and the subsequent employee requisition for a full-time telecommunicator for a pay rate of $20.14/hour.

Following the general session, the commissioners heard a update from Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Smith on the tornado that passed through a part of Tipp City on Wednesday, June 8. The National Weather Service concluded in their report that the event was an EF2 tornado, which can reach up to 120 mph winds. The peak of the tornado likely happened around the time it hit the Meijer Distribution Center, according to Smith. Three industries in the area sustained damages to their buildings and very few residential buildings had damages. As the tornado’s path went on, the tornado dropped from an EF2 to and EF1 and eventually to and EF0 before dissipating. Smith reported that, as of Thursday, there has been no reported loss of life due to the tornado.

Charlotte Colley, Miami County administrator, stated Montgomery County officials reached out immediately to lend assistance to those who needed it. The commissioners and Colley expressed their gratitude at Montgomery County for the offer.

“The real recovery action is now in the hands of those companies as they contact their insurance and contractors to get the damages fixed,” stated Smith.