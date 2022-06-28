Miami County Commissioners authorize OPWC application

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – On Tuesday, June 28, the Miami County Commissioners met to authorize two resolutions, which includes a resolution that authorized the county engineer to submit the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) application and allowed the President of the Board to execute contracts for the Peterson Road Bridge Replacement Project.

The OPWC application allows the Miami County Engineering Department to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement Program and the Local Transportation Improvement Program. According to a representative from the Engineering Department, the application is an annual application.

The other resolution was to amend a previous resolution involving the purchase of a Ricoh MP CW2201SP Scanner/Printer for the Miami County Recorder’s Office. The amendment was to reflect a change in purchasing vendors to Woodhull/Ricoh USA for a cost of $7,839 which remains unchanged.

Following the meeting, the commissioners participated in the 2023 tax budget public hearing presented by Carrie Vaughn, Budget & Financial Analyst for the Board of County Commissioners. The hearing was to present the preliminary budget, which will later be reviewed with each department during the fall. A final budget will be submitted in October according to Vaughn. The current estimated revenue for the county is $33,164,558.78. The current estimated appropriations for the county is $43,121,769.99

At a previous meeting on Thursday, June 23, the Miami County Commissioners authorized the purchase of 18 total office chairs with 14 of those being Eurotech Apollo Fabric Task Chairs and the remaining 4 being Boss Budget Mesh Task Chairs. The chairs are being purchased for the Accounting Department, Real Estate Department, and the Information Technology Department. The total cost shall not exceed $3,801.96

The commissioners also approved the following board appointments for the Community Corrections Planning Board with all terms expiring July 13, 2024:

• Gregory Simmons – Representative for County Commissioners

• Joe Fulker – Attorney representing criminal defendants

• Tony Kendell – Prosecutor as defined by 2935.01 O.R.C.

• Terri Becker – Representative of Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

• Tammie Sharrock – Representative of County Board of Developmental Disabilities

• David Carlin – Representative of Community Corrections Act Funded program in the County

• Earl Reives – Member of Public

• Justin Lande – Representative of other field of Corrections.