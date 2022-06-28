30-day West Main Street and Cedar Street closure

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — As a part of the major West Main improvement project, sections of West Main and Cedar Streets in Troy will be closed from July 11 to approximately Aug. 10, 2022. West Main Street will be closed between Penn Road and Elm Street, and Cedar Street will be closed between Water Street and Sherman Avenue.

Truck detour signage will identify a detour using I-75 and S. Market Street. Local traffic can also use local roads to get around the closure.

The total closure of this section of West Main Street, while inconvenient, allows for a shorter construction period than several intermittent closures. Please look out for “Road Closed” signs, and allow time to safely reach your destination.

Details and updates on this project will be posted on the city of Troy’s website at www.troyohio.gov/westmain. Questions can be answered by the City’s project manager, Dan Todd at [email protected]