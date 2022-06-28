South Stanfield Road Reconstruction Project to begin

TROY — The South Stanfield Road Reconstruction Project is scheduled to begin on July 5, 2022. The project area is from the intersection of West Stanfield Road to Commerce Center Boulevard in Troy. The project is expected to be completed in November 2022.

This project will reconstruct the roadway, install new curbs, sidewalks on the east side and a shared use path along the west side. Both lanes of traffic will be maintained along with access to the local businesses. The project will require lane shifts throughout its completion, so please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

For questions, contact the city of Troy Engineering Department at (937) 339-2641.