Troy Beautification Award Winners announced

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make the community more beautiful.

The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in maintaining or improving their property. The purpose of the Merit Award is to recognize the architectural improvements made to buildings. May and June winners are listed below:

May Green Thumb Awards:

• 2819 Stonebridge Dr. – Jesse and Nicole Wingert

• 326 S. Plum St.

• 1326 Golden Eagle Dr. – Leann and Shawn Perry

• 1174 S. Ridge – Paul and Jenny Weber

May Merit Awards:

• 175 Merry Robin Rd. – Liz and Todd Carroll

• 126 S. Plum St. – Mandy Feltner

June Green Thumb Awards:

• 786 Stonyridge – Teresa Tubbs

• 2649 Executive Dr. – Brian and Julie McNutt

• 1695 Paradise Trail – Constantin Ruxanda

• 720 E. Main – Doug and Brenda Ingle

• 1137 Parklawn Ct. – Matt and Leah Shirey

• 542 Shaftsbury Rd – Sam and Judy Irvin

• 1137 Westridge Dr. – Billy Jo and Sharon Emerick

• 213 Penn Rd. – Myron and Cheryl Fuller

• 240 Lafayette – Brent and Leslie Gibson

• 1001 Walker St.

• 2629 Stonebridge

• 620 S. Clay St.

June Merit Award:

• 829 Fountain St. – Clarence Stafford

The City Beautification Committee receives nominations for both awards. To nominate a household in Troy, send your nomination to Committee Chair Gareth Johnston at [email protected]

Nominations must specify the award for which the nomination is being made, the name and address of the nominee, and a name and contact information for the person making a nomination. For more information, visit https://www.troyohio.gov/706/Green-Thumb-and-Merit-Awards.