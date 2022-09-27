Miami County Commissioners authorize parking lot repairs

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners authorized the asphalt parking lot repair and seal project for the Miami County Job & Family Services for the north side parking lot during their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The scope of work includes “asphalt repairs, including re-striping and removal of a damaged catch basin and grate and installing a new catch basin with grate,” according to the resolution. The total cost of the project shall not exceed $6,495.

Then, the commissioners authorized the change order No. 2 to the contract with Arcon Builders Ltd. for the Miami County Commerce Center project. The change order is to reflect a change in the water pit and water tie-in location which is an additional $61,369. The new total cost is $6,408,988.

The final resolution from the Sept. 27 meeting was to authorize the amendment to the Early Intervention American Rescue Plan Act Grant Agreement (EI ARPA) for the Miami Count Family and Children First Council. The amendment “adjusts budget revisions in Exhibit C – ARPA Program Narrative and Budget Justification,” according to the resolution.

Following the meeting, Jessica Lopez, Miami County recorder, provided an update on funding. According to Lopez, the county recorder can request up to $8 from each document processed to be placed in their funding. In 2023, the Miami County recorder is requesting $4 per document, which is a similar number to previous years’ requests. Lopez stated that they expect to process around 20,000 documents next year.

The Miami County Commissioners also held a general meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22 including two resolutions providing one-time financial contributions to the Eilzabeth Township Fire Department and the Miami County Fire Chief’s Association/Hazmat Team.

The Elizabeth Township Fire Department received $24,953.88 and will be used to reimburse the purchase of various fire equipment.

The Miami County Fire Chief’s Association/Hazmat Team received $25,000 and will be used to reimburse the purchase of various fire equipment including personal protective equipment.

The commissioners also authorized the funding agreement between the Board of Miami County Commissioners and the city of Troy for the Casstown water extension project. The city of Troy will pay 40% and the county will pay 60%.

The next resolution was to authorize the contract with Access Engineering Solutions LLC for engineering services related to the Casstown water extension project with a total cost of $512,000.

Then, the commissioners authorized the contract with Compass Minerals America Inc. for the highway rock salt program for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 winter seasons. For the 2022-2023 winter season, the cost of the salt is $78.47/ton dumped. The following winter season will cost $85.47/ton dumped.

Another resolution includes the shower repair phase one at the West Central Juvenile Detention to resurface 10 shower areas for a cost not to exceed $48,810.

The commissioners authorized the Modification of Intergovernmental Agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service. Seven revisions were approved including:

• Replacing “Purpose of Agreement and Security Provided” section with Addendum 1;

• New language to Medical Services;

• Adding pregnant or Post-Partum Prisoners language to all Guard Services;

• Adding video teleconferencing section;

• Adding voter registration section;

• Adding body camera information requests section;

• New language to restrictive housing and suicide prevention.

Next, the commissioners approved the liquor permit request for Shakti Petroleum LLC dba Troy Marathon located on North Market Street.

The final resolution involved an annexation of 1.246 acres from Springcreek Township to the city of Piqua.

Following the meeting, the commissioners opened bids for the Inmate Commissary and Inmate Trust Account Services for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The two bids include:

• Keefe Commissary Network – requesting 35% of commissions;

• Turn-Key Processing – requesting 45% of commissions.

They also participated in a bid opening for the Fairground Grandstand Rehabilitation Project. One bid was opened:

• Midwest Maintenance Inc. – Piqua – base bid of $2,419,000.