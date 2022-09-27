Newton, Covington teams, Troy Christian’s Tanner Conklin advance to D-III boys district golf tournament

GREENVILLE — The Newton and Covington golfers advanced on to next week’s D-III district tournament at the Greenville D-III sectional Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Newton finished second as a team with a 355 total, four shots behind Arcanum.

Brady Downing led Newton with an 84.

Other Newton scores were Aaron Colvin 87, Hudson Montgomery 89, Quinn Peters 95 and Ty Schauer 98.

Covington was fourth with a 360 total, losing to third-place National Trail on the fifth-man tiebreaker.

Sam Grabeman led Covington with 86.

Other Covington scores were Matt Dieperink 88, Bryson Hite 90, Hunter Ray 96 and Cameron Haines 105.

Bradford finished 11th with a 431 total.

Railroader scores were Treyl Manuel 104, Landon Monnin 106, Dalten Skinner 109, Landon Wills 112 and Landon Helman 113.

Sidney D-III

Troy Christian golfer Tanner Conklin advance on to the district tournament at Shelby Oaks Tuesday.

Conklin carded a 75 to finish second overall and grab the first of the four individual spots for next week’s district tournament at Heatherwood Golf Course in Springboro.

Troy Christian finished sixth as a team with a 361 total.

Other Troy Christian scores were Zane Harris 91, Kyle Sebor 91, Goldie Miller 104 and Jason Shaffer 108.

Lehman Catholic finished seventh with a 354 total.

TRC Player of the Year Noel Petersen led the Cavaliers with a 84.

Other Lehman scores were Henry Petersen 87, Hezekiah Bezy 94 and Nicholas Wright 99.

Springfield D-II

Miami East, Bethel and Milton-Union competed at Reid Park North.

Bethel’s Kyle Brueckman and Milton-Union’s Colin Fogle both lost a playoff for the final individual spot after shooting 85.

Miami East finished with eighth with a 385 total.

Viking scorers were Colin Jennings 91, Isaac Beal 97, Connor Apple 98, Camren Monnin 99 and Fletcher Harris 105.

Bethe finished ninth with a 391 total.

The Bees other scores included Ben Sonnanstine 95, Josh Fiery 99, Michael Halleg 112 and Evan Goodman 113.

Milton-Union finished 12th with a 397 total.

Other Bulldog scores were Grady Vechazone 91, Colten Alcorn 105, Carson Lavy 116 and Austin Hodkin 116.

You can reach Sports Editor Rob Kiser at [email protected]