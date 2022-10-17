Miami County Commissioners authorize purchases

TROY – The contract with Arcon Builders Ltd. for the Miami County One Stop Center project was approved for an increase of $249,830 for a new total of $6,658,818 at the Miami County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The increase is due to the need to replace unsuitable soils, extended trailer rental, and labor.

The commissioners authorized the purchase of two Motorola APX 4000 portable radios for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office which includes desk chargers, software, licensing, services, and equipment. The total cost of the purchase is $7,305.90.

Commissioner Gregory Simmons said he previously spoke with Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak and the purchase is to provide spare radios to the sheriff’s office.

Then, a resolution to purchase twelve HP Pro Desktop Computers, six Planar Monitors, six DVD-Writers, and 12 SDRam memory modules for a total cost of $11,183.70. The purchase is for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.