Miami County Commissioners awards funds to Piqua YMCA

TROY – A total of $75,000 was awarded to the Miami County YMCA, Piqua Branch, by the Miami County Commissioners.

The funds will come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding the county received, and will be used to purchase HVAC equipment at their newly constructed facility.

“Miami County YMCA benefits our citizens through their health and quality of life. The return of this investment to the community, the YMCA provides affordable day care, school programs, youth and senior programs, and now a $20 million plus building downtown of Piqua, is fantastic,” said Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall.

The commissioners authorized this financial contribution at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Westfall abstained from voting due to personal conflicts.

Also at the meeting, the commissioners authorized the Department of Job and Family Services to purchase a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse for a cost not to exceed $34,885. According to Bonnie VanGorden, director, the vehicle has 20,284 miles and the cost was lowered by $1,400. The Department of Job and Family Services needed the vehicle for larger family transports, according to VanGorden.

Then, during the Miami County Commissioners’ Thursday, Sept. 15 general meeting, several resolutions were approved including a resolution involving construction materials testing services required for the Miami County Fairgrounds grandstand rehabilitation project.

The resolution authorized Bowser-Morner, a consulting and testing firm, to perform necessary material testing to determine if the materials meet building code requirements. The cost of the services shall not exceed $35,595.20.

Chris Johnson, director of Miami County operations and facilities, said the services involve five required testing since the project is a rehabilitation project. The testing of materials will only occur after the bid has been awarded and the project is set to continue.

The next resolution involved the purchase of four additional access control doors for the Hobart Center for government building and the safety building mail-room. These access points currently do not have these access control doors. The cost of these additional doors is $14,950. Johnson said these doors were not included in a previous resolution because he was “unaware of issues with folks leaving the doors open.”

The commissioners also authorized the submission of applications for Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for the County Road 25A resurfacing project. The project is estimated to cost $1,630,000 with only $505,000 being a local share and the remaining $1,125,000 coming from federal funds. These funds are projected for 2028.

The final resolution authorized the tenth final release from the escrow agreement with North Branch Land Company LLC for the construction of the North Branch Pass Subdivision. The release is in the amount of $47,811. This is the first of the two final payments. The second of those will be released within a year and serves as a “warranty period,” according to Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp.