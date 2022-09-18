Local library events and meetings

Evening Family Storytime: Troy-Miami County Public Library

Starting at 6:15 p.m., toddler and preschoolers are welcome to join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for their “Evening Family Storytime” on Monday, Sep. 19. The group meets behind the library in the park and includes stories, songs, and early literacy activities. No registration is required.

Medicare Academy: Piqua Public Library

Join the Piqua Public Library for a one-hour educational workshop through the journey of Medicare. They will be discussing how to apply and how to choose the right Medicare plan. The workshop starts at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 19. To sign up, visit www.resourcemedicare.com/events.

Community Conversation: Tipp City Public Library

The Tipp City Public Library will be hosting the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Community Conversation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21. The conversation will surround the novels Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk by Ben Fountain and The Sojourn by Andrew Krivak. For more information, contact the Tipp City Library at 937-667-3826.

JRC Card and Game Club: J.R. Clarke Public Library

From 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, join the library for their card and game club. The event will be held in the Community Room located in the lower level. A variety of games will be available.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Milton-Union Public Library

The Milton-Union Public Library will be hosting their book sale starting on Thursday, Sep. 22 through Saturday, Sep. 24. Thursday is reserved for friends and members of the library. On Friday, the book sale will be operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. For questions, contact the library at 937-698-5515.