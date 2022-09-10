Miami County Commissioners OK funding for village of Bradford project

TROY – A memorandum of understanding with the village of Bradford for the Oakwood Street reconstruction and neighborhood revitalization project was OK’d by the Miami County Commissioners during a general meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 6.

This project is possible with the utilization of Miami County’s Community Development Block Grant Small Cities Community Development Allocation Program funds.

The resolution authorized by commissioners for the memorandum of understanding provides the rules and regulations the village of Bradford must follow in order to receive the funding. Currently, the expected funding is $150,000, but depending on another project, the funding could increase another $32,000, according to a department of development representative.

The Miami County Commissioners authorized eight other resolutions, and they include:

• An intergovernmental agreement between the Miami County Emergency Management Agency and the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management for the joint application for the 2018 State Homeland Security Program regional sub-grant award. The agreement “documents that Montgomery County transfers ownership of a Wheeled Litter Equipment purchased with state and/or federal grant awarded funds (no local shares), to Miami County EMA,” stated in the resolution.

• The title XX sub-grant agreements for Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Inc for $13,500, Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, Inc. for $36,000, Miami County Transit System for $106,000, and New Creation Counseling Center for $16,000.

• A contract between the Miami County Transit System and the Department of Job and Family Services for the transit system’s services in providing non-emergency, medical-related transport to Medicaid eligible individuals. The total compensation for their services shall not exceed $80,000, with a cost of $31.12 per trip.

• The creation of a deputy director position within the department of development. The position was filled and has a pay rate of $3,277.69 biweekly.

“(This person) is the obvious and clear candidate to assume that role,” said Director Rich Osgood.

“I’m very blessed to have gained your confidence in my time here … I’m appreciative and plan to carry forward the effort. I want to get some big things done under your leadership,” said Deputy Director Michael Cleary.

• A prevention, retention, and contingency contract with the Department of Job and Family Services and the transit system for a contract not to exceed $20,000.

• A contract between the Department of Job and Family Services and Mechanical System of Dayton Inc. for preventative maintenance for the HVAC equipment as well as emergency maintenance. The cost of the contract shall not exceed $3,185.

• The one-time financial contribution of $25,000 to the Bethel Township Fire Department utilizing ARPA funds. The funds will be used to reimburse the purchased extraction tools and equipment the fire department needed.

• The employment verification of a full-time telecommunicator with the communication center for a pay rate of $20.14/hour.

Following the meeting, the commissioners participated in a meeting with a representative from App Architecture and Choice One Engineering to discuss the Miami County Commerce Center project. According to the representative with App Architecture, the site has been delayed due to issues with the soil stating that 24,000 tons of soil had to be imported which was estimated to cost $191,000.

There was also a slight delay due to the rainy weather. The commissioners expressed concerns over usable dirt being transported to another location, which was not agreed upon. The unusable dirt from the site was to be transported instead. The App Architecture representative said that the issue would be looked into.