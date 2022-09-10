Special Olympics softball team wins tournament

CINCINNATI — The Miami County Special Olympics softball team won the Southwest Ohio Regional Tournament on Aug. 6 at Triple Creek Park in Cincinnati. They have earned their way to the state tournament in Sandusky on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The team will travel with Riverside staff and long-time volunteer coaches Connie Teserovich, Kiera Teserovich and Kristie Rittwage, who have led the team to success.

Miami County Special Olympics is a program of the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, known locally as Riverside. It is an affiliate of Special Olympics Ohio and the internationally recognized Special Olympics organization. Miami County Special Olympics offers a wide variety of year-round individual and team sports for anyone with an intellectual disability, ages 8 and older. Sports included are basketball, softball, volleyball, soccer, flag football, cheerleading, powerlifting, golf and swimming.

Each program promotes athletes’ emotional, physical and social health and instills a strong work-ethic and sense of teamwork. Through successful experiences, athletes build confidence and a positive self-image which carries over into the classroom, jobs and community. For more about Miami County Special Olympics or how to volunteer, visit www.riversidedd.org or call 937-440-3000.