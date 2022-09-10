Piqua City Commissioners present proclamation to Piqua Compassion Network

PIQUA – Piqua Mayor Cindy Pearson presented a proclamation regarding the 15-year anniversary of the creation of the Piqua Compassion Network during the Piqua City Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Director Rebecca Sousek introduced various team members who attended the proclamation presentation, including some founding members.

Pearson said, “What a great organization. Piqua is lucky to have them.”

Commissioner Kazy Hinds commented, “It’s been wonderful to watch this organization grow and to reinvent themselves by adding more programs to make a community a better place to live. Thank you.”

In other business, City Commissioners held an executive session followed by a general meeting where four resolutions were authorized.

The executive session was held “to prepare for and review negotiations on compensation or other terms and conditions of employment for City personnel,” according to the agenda.

Then, the commissioners heard a presentation by the Miami County Community Action Council, which is a dual agency involving community action and housing authority. With the combined aspects, the council offers “all traditional energy assistance programs” according to a representative. The council also handles Section 8 Housing vouchers. According to a representative, there are 370 voucher holders in the city of Piqua and an equal number in Troy.

Voucher holders can transfer their voucher to any Section 8 housing options anywhere, according to the representatives. Currently, Miami County has a six-month waiting list.

Then, the commissioners discussed Wood Street Lofts with the representatives.

The commissioners then began authorizing resolutions. The first of which involved establishing the Piqua Small Business Grant Program. The program was created using some of the city of Piqua’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The program focuses on the businesses in the downtown district and surrounding neighborhoods, according to Chris Schmiesing, director of community and economic development department. The total funding for the program is $350,000. Interested business owners can attend a workshop the city will be hosting to help submit the application.

The next resolution was to “levy assessments to pay for the cost of nuisance abatements,” as stated in the resolution. The nuisance abatements include cutting grass, cleaning up trash, and various demolition activities. The expenses associated with each are $54,000, $2,000, and $63,000 respectively, according to Schmiesing. The resolution allows the city to submit the expenses incurred to the Miami County Auditor to be assessed to the property through a tax process.

The third resolution authorized the Piqua Police Department to purchase three Dodge Durango pursuit vehicles from Greve Chrysler as part of the ongoing fleet replacement program.

The final resolution was to establish Oct. 27 as trick or treat in the city of Piqua from 6 to 8 p.m.

Then, the floor was opened for public comment. Joe Wilson with Neighbors Helping Neighbors thanked the city of Piqua for assisting with their latest project and to invite the community to volunteer in future projects. One of the future projects will be this weekend, Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11. For those who are interested in volunteering, Wilson invites anyone to call him at 937-778-0390.

City Manager Paul Oberdorfer announced the upcoming reconstruction of US-36 between Scott Drive and Looney Road.

Commissioner Chris Grissom was not present for the meeting.