Miami County Commissioners open bids for Shenandoah sewer upgrades

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – On Tuesday, June 7, the Miami County Commissioners met for a general session to approve the resolutions presented followed by a bid opening for the Shenandoah Sewer Upgrade Project for the Sanitary Engineer.

The bids that were opened include the following

• Tall View Palladium, Inc. of Dayton for $120,000

• Outdoor Enterprises, LLC of Troy for $123,014.53

• Brumbaugh Construction of Arcanum for $113,853

The awarding of the bids were deferred until staff could give their recommendation.

The commissioners authorized three one-time financial contributions to the West Milton Fire Company, Inc., Pleasant Hill Newton Township Joint Fire Department, and the Laura Fire Department. West Milton Fire Company, Inc received $24,696.75 for various tools and equipment necessary to address public needs including a FLIR Thermal Imaging System. Pleasant Hill Newton Township Joint Fire Department received $25,000 to reimburse a 2021 Ford F-450 4×4 Superliner Ambulance. The Laura Fire Department received $24,577.06 to purchase a generator in case of power outages and natural disasters.

“These [financial contributions] really help these volunteer organizations protect our citizens,” Commissioner Wade Westfall commented.

Another resolution was to approve the one-time financial contribution for a reimbursement to the Miami County Sheriff’s Department for the Robertson Brain Health “Brain Project” in the amount not to exceed $25,000.

Then, the commissioners authorized the fifth release of $15,282.40 from the Escrow Agreement with North Branch Land Company, LLC for the construction of the North Branch Pass Subdivision. A balance of $326,048.25 remains.

The next resolution was to authorize the 2022 Supreme Court Remote Technology Grant Agreement for Juvenile/Probate Court in the amount of $5,000 in order to utilize a text reminder application.

The commissioners then approved the purchase of a vehicle for the Department of Job and Family Services to be utilized as an unmarked car to investigate public assistance fraud. The cost of the car is $14,248. The department received a Fraud Prevention and Control Allocation Grant for $17,604, which is being used to purchase the vehicle.

Then, the commissioners acknowledged the receipt of the Sheriff’s Department’s Monthly Expense Account for May.

The next resolution was to authorize the third quarter credit card expenditures for the Commissioners’ Office.

The commissioners set a date to receive proposals for the Miami County Juvenile & Probate Court Case Management System. A mandatory pre-proposal video conference will be held on July 15.

They also set a date to receive bids for the Communication Center’s 256 G4P25 Voice Activated Pagers.

Following the general session and opening of bids, the Miami County Commissioners participated in the second hearing for the 2022 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Critical Infrastructure and Community Housing impact and Preservation (CHIP) Program from the Department of Development.

The village of Bradford is requesting $360,000 from the Critical Infrastructure Funds to make street and flood and drainage improvements to Pearl Street, which includes $190,000 of local matching funds for water facilities and sidewalk improvements.

The proposed budget for the Miami County, city of Piqua, and city of Troy 2022 CHIP Application has $175,200 in CHIP Funds for Miami County, $209,400 in CHIP Funds for the city of Piqua, and $275,400 in CHIP Funds for the city of Troy. These proposed budgets includes owner rehabilitation funds and owner home repair funds but excludes administration/fair housing funds.