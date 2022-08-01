Miami County Commissioners pass multiple resolutions at meetings

By Haylee Pence

TROY – On Tuesday, July 26, the Miami County Commissioners met to authorize multiple resolutions and to participate in two bid openings.

The first bid opening was for the 2022 Asphalt Concrete Resurfacing Program which includes the following bidders:

• John R. Jurgensen Co. – Springfield – Alternate cost $4,802,967.80 — Base cost $2,858,472

• Barrett Paving Materials Inc. – Franklin – Alternate cost $5,569,104 – Base Cost $3,339,267

The alternate cost includes townships throughout the county that would like to participate in the resurfacing program. The townships that do participate will be required to enter into their own individual contracts with the company and fund their portions.

The second bid opening was for the 2022 Center Line and Edge Line Striping and Center Line Layout Program which includes the following bidders:

• Areo-Mark, Inc. – Streetsboro — $307,600

• A&A Safety Inc. — Amelia — $354,500

Both bids were deferred until staff could give their recommendation.

The commissioners approved an agreement with GrayBar Electric Company, Inc. for their services in upgrading the primary door access control system. The cost of the upgrade shall not exceed $308,909.37.

The next resolution was to authorize Bowser Morner from Dayton for their services in construction material testing for the One Stop Center Construction Project. Operations and Facilities Director, Chris Johnson, stated that “the scope of testing is extensive.” The cost of these services is proposed to be $18,484.42, but Johnson stated that since it’s a proposal cost, the actual cost could be greater than or less than the proposed.

Then, the commissioners approved the Emergency Repair of Compressors Project at the Hobart Center for Government Building after four compressors failed. The cost of the project shall not exceed $49,752.

The next resolution was to authorize the Agreement for Program Coordination Services between the Miami County Family and Children First Council (Miami County FCFC) and the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services. The reimbursement shall be $8,312 per quarter, which according to a representative from Miami County FCFC is a $413 increase from the previous year.

The commissioners authorized the Agreement for Fiscal Services between the Miami County FCFC and the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services. The reimbursement shall be $2,490 per quarter, which hasn’t changed from the previous year according to the FCFC representative.

Then, the commissioners approved the contract with SmartBill, Ltd for the monthly printing and mailing of water and sewer bills. The total cost of the contract shall not exceed $40,000.

The next resolution was to authorize the employment verifications for three positions within the Department of Job and Family Services, which includes a full-time account clerk with a pay rate of $17.15 per hour, a full-time customer service position with a pay rate of $17.50 per hour, and a full-time agency support clerk with a pay rate of $15.88 per hour.

The last resolution was to authorize the submission of the 2023 Transportation Grant through the Urban Transport Program. The grant request is for $89,691, which according to the director is an increase from the last request.

The Miami County Commissioners met to authorize resolutions on Thursday, July 28 which includes signing the Miami County Small Business Relief Grant Agreements 37 small businesses throughout the county reaching a grand total of $706,197.

A representative from the committee stated how each of the businesses expressed their gratitude and how the grants will help each business move from the recovery stage to growth stage.

Commissioner President Ted Mercer stated, “We all took this very seriously. The committee did a fantastic job putting in all the hard work of making sure each business checked all the boxes. I’m very pleased. I’m excited that we’ve been able to do this and to help our small businesses.”

The first resolution was to authorize the contract with the Department of Job and Family Services and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for child support services. An officer will be available to the Department of Job and Family Services to assist in any manner. The total contract cost is $117,392.57 with a local share of $39,913.47 and the remaining $77,479.10 to be a federal reimbursement.

The final resolution was to authorize employment verifications for five positions within the Department of Job and Family Services which include four full-time eligibility referral specialists with a pay rate of $19.60 per hour and one full-time customer service with a pay rate of $15.88 per hour. The Maintenance Department hired a full-time maintenance utility worker with a pay rate of $18.38 per hour.

Following the meeting was a presentation by Robert Beeler from AES Ohio to discuss renewable energy sources. Beeler began the presentation with some information about AES Ohio. AES Ohio was formally known as Dayton Power and Light (DP&L), and provides services to 24 counties in the state.

“We’re just the poles and wires company,” Beeler stated.

He went on to explain how energy is transferred from the generation plants to the grid which then expels the energy to the location through various voltage wires. The higher the voltage, the higher the energy capacity. Beeler suggested that if the county was interested in placing renewable utility systems throughout the county to be cognizant of where the transmission lines are placed already so as not to have to add more and increase costs. For smaller scale renewable energy sources, like individual solar panels at homes, AES Ohio will utilize a net metering payment which involves deducing the generated energy from the solar panels from the delivered energy.

Following the presentation from AES Ohio, Corey Thompson from the Miami County Engineer’s Office presenting information regarding American Disability Act Compliancy Program. The program is to ensure that facilities and projects are ADA compliant by utilizing a checklist. There is a 30-day public comment for the transition period after the plan document is released on the Miami County Engineer website.