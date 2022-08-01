Troy to accept assets of dissolving Trojans Soccer Club, continue mission

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Troy Mayor Robin Oda and Troy Recreation Board President Marty Hobart accepted a $40,000 donation from the Trojans Soccer Club (TSC). $20,000 of the donated funds will be used to establish a scholarship for Troy youth who wish to enroll in sports and do not have the resources to do so. The remaining $20,000 will go toward operation of the Troy Recreation Department youth soccer programs.

The donated funds are part of the dissolution of TSC and their merger with the Dayton Futbol Academy. TSC was founded in 1985 and helped to popularize the sport in Troy. The members and board of directors of TSC have chosen the Troy Recreation Department as the recipient of the funds for its well-established youth soccer programs. The donation provides additional support for the successful continuation of those programs.

Mayor Oda expressed gratitude to TSC for the donation and said, “for many years, the Trojans Soccer Club has been an active part of the Troy sports community, and this generous donation will continue their support by providing Troy youth this wonderful opportunity to participate in sports for many years to come.” She also wished the program much success as it merged with the Dayton Futbol Academy.

Recreation Board President Marty Hobart added, “the Recreation Board and staff of the Recreation Department are very pleased and grateful for this generous donation. It will go towards our youth soccer programs and offer many more opportunities for kids to participate and grow the game.”