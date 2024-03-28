Miami County Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library celebrates 10 years

Miami County Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library located in the children’s new Friendly Forest at the Troy-Miami County Public Library celebrated 10 years of being established on Thursday, March 28, with Troy Mayor Robin Oda, center in blue, congratulating Imagination Library coordinator Andrea Wackler, center, as Troy Foundation’s Melissa Kleptz, front left, library Director Rachelle Via, second from front left, and members of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and others look on.

The new Friendly Forest is an indoor interactive reading park that was funded by a grant from The Troy Foundation.

Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today