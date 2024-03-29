Troy baseball completes sweep of West Carrollton

Troy pitcher Nathan McDowell fires a strike against West Carrollton Thursday night at the Market Street Diamond. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Matthew Hempker heads for third on his way to the plate with the Trojans first run of the game. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy coach Ty Welker talks things over with Troy batter Carson Riddle. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — After a three-game trip to Kentucky to start the season, Troy continued to find Ohio baseball to its liking Thursday at the home opener at the Market Street Diamond.

The Trojans completed a sweep of West Carrollton, winning 20-1 in five innings to improve to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the MVL.

After freshman Jake Reinhardt no-hit the Pirates in five innings Wednesday, freshman Nathan McDowell had a strong start Thursday to get the win.

After a scoreless first inning, Troy broke things open with a nine-run second inning and never slowed down.

Matthew Hempker walked and Brady O’Leary singled to get things started.

With one out Carson Riddle walked to load the bases.

Logan Akers had an infield single to score the first run.

Aidan Gorman and Caleb Akins followed with two-run singles to make it 5-0.

Akins would scored on a passed ball to make it 6-0.

Ryder Kirtley would single and steal second and third. After Hempker walked, O’Leary would drill a two-run single to make it 8-0. Riddle would double off the fence to make it 9-0 before being thrown out at third to end the innings.

Troy would score three more runs in the third.

Akins had a double in the inning and Kirtley had a RBI single and O’Leary followed with a two-run single.

The Trojans would add eight more runs in the fourth.

Rylan Block and Hayden Frey had RBI singles.

Hempker had a RBI double, Kirtley would score on a wild pitch and Zach Rhoades had RBI single.

One run scored on an error and Reinhardt capped the rally with a two-run single to make it 20-1.

O’Leary was 3-for-3 with four RBIs for the Trojans and Block was 2-for-2.

Akins was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Gorman was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Kirtley was 2-for-4, Reinhardt had two RBIs and Hempker and Riddle doubled.

McDowell pitched the first three innings and combined with Hempker on a five-hitter, striking out eight.

The Trojans were scheduled to host Xenia Friday and Coldwater Saturday.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]