Thursday Baseball/Softball/Tennis Roundup

The Tippecanoe baseball team defeated Breathitt County 19-1 Thursday.
Preston Zumwalt was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs.
Peyton Schultz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Drew Husic and Bryce Eckert had two RBIs each, AJ Jergens was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Logan Wright had a triple and Jaxon Hill had a double.
Carson Jackson pitched a three-hitter, striking out five.
Miami East 10,
Lehman Catholic 0
CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team picked up a TRC win at home Thursday.
Connor Apple was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Michael Till was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Luke Hamaker had two RBIs and pitched a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.
Ian Stiver and Colton Bostick combined on a six-hitter for Lehman, striking out two and walking seven.
Milton-Union 4,
Troy Christian 2
TROY — The Milton-Union baseball team got a TRC win on the road Thursday.
Wyatt Kimmel was 3-for-4 for Milton-Union and pitched a one-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two.
Gavin Guess was 2-for-4 and Zach Lovin had a double.
For Troy Christian, Camden Koukol had a double.
Carson Dyer, Jacob Grossnickle and Andrew Knostman combined on an eight-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.
Bethel 10,
Chagrin Falls 2
The Bethel baseball team got a win Thursday.
Noah McCann was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Elijah Schroeder had two RBIs and Grant Bean doubled.
Bryce Ballard and Evan Goodman combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.
Newton 13,
Brevard Heat 2
The Newton baseball team coasted to a win Thursday.
Austin Tippie was 3-for-3 with a double and Cole Alexander had a triple and two RBIs.
Carson Resides was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Brady Wackler was 2-for-4 and Ridge Gray had two RBIs.
Rhett Koffer and Ty Schauer combined on a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.
Brookville 13,
Bradford 3
BROOKVILLE — The Bradford baseball team dropped a game Thursday.
Owen Canan, Landon Wills, Colton Gambill and Patrick Puthoff combined on a six-hitter, striking out three and walking 10.
SOFTBALL
Miami East 11,
Lehman Catholic 0
CASSTOWN — It was a bid day for the Kadel sisters on the diamond Thursday.
Jacqueline Kadel pitched a perfect game, striking out nine and Abigail Kadel was 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a double and three RBIs.
Jadyn Bair had two RBIs and Reagan Howell and Kylie Gentis both doubled.
For Lehman, Jenna Baker pitched an eight-hitter, striking out two and walking nine.
Covington 15,
Bethel 1
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team cruised to a TRC win.
Emalyn Johnson was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs and Jayda McClure had a home run and three RBIs.
Ava Hartwig was 3-for-3 with a home run, Karyanne Turner was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs, Taylor Foutz was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Elizabeth Coblentz was 3-for-3 with a double.
Whitney Burns pitched a three-hitter, striking out four and walking one.
Paige Kearns was 2-for-2 with a double for Bethel.
Addie Etherington struck out three and walked one.
Newton 10,
Bradford 9
BRADFORD — The Newton softball team erased a 7-2 deficit in the final two innings to get the win.
Cori Haines was 3-for-4 and Mya Denlinger was 2-for-4 for the Indians.
Audrey Miller was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Kaelyn Petry had two RBIs and Hannah Williams tripled.
Layla Van Culin pitched a 10-hitter, striking out five and walking two.
Tegan Canan was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Bradford and Chloe Hocker was 2-for-4.
Addy Mills had a home run and two RBIs and Vivian Harleman homered.
Harleman pitched a nine-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
TENNIS
Centerville B 4,
Troy 1
CENTERVILLE — The Troy boys tennis team dropped a match Thursday.
In singles, Kyle Penny lost to Declan Wooton 6-2, 6-3; Kellan Nichols lost to Michael Wildermuth 5-7, 7-6, 1-0 and Michael Burns defeated Carson Brandeberry 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead lost to Nick Turner and Vivik Akella 6-3, 6-4 and Adam Harris and Parth Raajput lost to Vasakan Thambi-Pillai and Conor Dowse 7-6, 6-3.
Lehman Catholic 4,
Kenton Ridge 1
SPRINGFIELD — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team evened its record at 1-1.
“It was a nice team win for us,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Chase (Fitchpatrick) and first doubles came from behind 3-0 in sets to win, second doubles dominated and Ethan (Taylor) was solid. We have worked hard in practice and the payoff was tonight.”
In singles, Logan Linson lost to Nolan Parrett 6-0, 6-0; Taylor defeated Natalie Woodruff 6-1, 6-2 and Fitchpatrick defeated Danny O’Conner 6-4, 2-6, 7-6.
In doubles, Adam Flood and Luke Courtad defeated Jacob Early and Matthew Patch 6-4, 7-5 and O’Keefe Cooper and Calvin Linson defeated Kaden Dunn and Brandon Myers 6-1, 6-0.