Thursday Baseball/Softball/Tennis Roundup

The Tippecanoe baseball team defeated Breathitt County 19-1 Thursday.

Preston Zumwalt was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs.

Peyton Schultz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Drew Husic and Bryce Eckert had two RBIs each, AJ Jergens was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Logan Wright had a triple and Jaxon Hill had a double.

Carson Jackson pitched a three-hitter, striking out five.

Miami East 10,

Lehman Catholic 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team picked up a TRC win at home Thursday.

Connor Apple was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Michael Till was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Luke Hamaker had two RBIs and pitched a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Ian Stiver and Colton Bostick combined on a six-hitter for Lehman, striking out two and walking seven.

Milton-Union 4,

Troy Christian 2

TROY — The Milton-Union baseball team got a TRC win on the road Thursday.

Wyatt Kimmel was 3-for-4 for Milton-Union and pitched a one-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two.

Gavin Guess was 2-for-4 and Zach Lovin had a double.

For Troy Christian, Camden Koukol had a double.

Carson Dyer, Jacob Grossnickle and Andrew Knostman combined on an eight-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.

Bethel 10,

Chagrin Falls 2

The Bethel baseball team got a win Thursday.

Noah McCann was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Elijah Schroeder had two RBIs and Grant Bean doubled.

Bryce Ballard and Evan Goodman combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.

Newton 13,

Brevard Heat 2

The Newton baseball team coasted to a win Thursday.

Austin Tippie was 3-for-3 with a double and Cole Alexander had a triple and two RBIs.

Carson Resides was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Brady Wackler was 2-for-4 and Ridge Gray had two RBIs.

Rhett Koffer and Ty Schauer combined on a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.

Brookville 13,

Bradford 3

BROOKVILLE — The Bradford baseball team dropped a game Thursday.

Owen Canan, Landon Wills, Colton Gambill and Patrick Puthoff combined on a six-hitter, striking out three and walking 10.

SOFTBALL

Miami East 11,

Lehman Catholic 0

CASSTOWN — It was a bid day for the Kadel sisters on the diamond Thursday.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a perfect game, striking out nine and Abigail Kadel was 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a double and three RBIs.

Jadyn Bair had two RBIs and Reagan Howell and Kylie Gentis both doubled.

For Lehman, Jenna Baker pitched an eight-hitter, striking out two and walking nine.

Covington 15,

Bethel 1

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team cruised to a TRC win.

Emalyn Johnson was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs and Jayda McClure had a home run and three RBIs.

Ava Hartwig was 3-for-3 with a home run, Karyanne Turner was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs, Taylor Foutz was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Elizabeth Coblentz was 3-for-3 with a double.

Whitney Burns pitched a three-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

Paige Kearns was 2-for-2 with a double for Bethel.

Addie Etherington struck out three and walked one.

Newton 10,

Bradford 9

BRADFORD — The Newton softball team erased a 7-2 deficit in the final two innings to get the win.

Cori Haines was 3-for-4 and Mya Denlinger was 2-for-4 for the Indians.

Audrey Miller was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Kaelyn Petry had two RBIs and Hannah Williams tripled.

Layla Van Culin pitched a 10-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Tegan Canan was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Bradford and Chloe Hocker was 2-for-4.

Addy Mills had a home run and two RBIs and Vivian Harleman homered.

Harleman pitched a nine-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

TENNIS

Centerville B 4,

Troy 1

CENTERVILLE — The Troy boys tennis team dropped a match Thursday.

In singles, Kyle Penny lost to Declan Wooton 6-2, 6-3; Kellan Nichols lost to Michael Wildermuth 5-7, 7-6, 1-0 and Michael Burns defeated Carson Brandeberry 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead lost to Nick Turner and Vivik Akella 6-3, 6-4 and Adam Harris and Parth Raajput lost to Vasakan Thambi-Pillai and Conor Dowse 7-6, 6-3.

Lehman Catholic 4,

Kenton Ridge 1

SPRINGFIELD — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team evened its record at 1-1.

“It was a nice team win for us,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Chase (Fitchpatrick) and first doubles came from behind 3-0 in sets to win, second doubles dominated and Ethan (Taylor) was solid. We have worked hard in practice and the payoff was tonight.”

In singles, Logan Linson lost to Nolan Parrett 6-0, 6-0; Taylor defeated Natalie Woodruff 6-1, 6-2 and Fitchpatrick defeated Danny O’Conner 6-4, 2-6, 7-6.

In doubles, Adam Flood and Luke Courtad defeated Jacob Early and Matthew Patch 6-4, 7-5 and O’Keefe Cooper and Calvin Linson defeated Kaden Dunn and Brandon Myers 6-1, 6-0.