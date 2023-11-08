Miami County election issue results

TROY — The polls have closed for the Nov. 7 general election.

The unofficial results of the issues voted on by Miami County residents have been released. All election results are unofficial until they are certified by the Miami County Board of Elections after Election Day on Nov. 21.

• State Issue 1 results in Miami County:

No: 24,011

Yes: 15,685

• State Issue 2 in Miami County:

No: 20,288

Yes: 18,994

• Village of Covington proposed tax levy (additional) (fire department)

For the tax levy: 522

Against the tax levy: 280

• Village of Fletcher proposed tax levy (renewal) (ambulance services)

For the tax levy: 94

Against the tax levy: 40

• Village of West Milton proposed tax levy (renewal) (streets)

For the tax levy: 827

Against the tax levy: 787

• Brown Township (Unincorporated) proposed tax levy (renewal) (operating expenses)

For the tax levy: 238

Against the tax levy: 154

• Lostcreek Township Fire District One tax levy (renewal) (ambulance & emergency medical service)

For the tax levy: 473

Against the tax levy: 104

• Staunton Township Fire District One tax levy (renewal) (fire & ambulance service)

For the tax levy: 620

Against the tax levy: 219

• Union Township proposed tax levy (renewal) (senior citizens services)

For the tax levy: 2,004

Against the tax levy: 1,746

• Forest Hill Union Cemetery tax levy (renewal) (operation, maintenance)

For the tax levy: 3,348

Against the tax levy: 2,067

• Milton-Union Exempted Village School District proposed tax levy (additional) (operation)

Against the tax levy: 2,659

For the tax levy: 1,077

• Northmont City School District proposed tax levy (additional)

Against the tax levy: 34

For the tax levy: 11

• Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center proposed tax levy (additional) (general permanent improvements)

Against the tax levy: 37

For the tax levy: 8

• Tipp City Public Library tax levy (renewal) (current expenses)

For the tax levy: 4,828

Against the tax levy: 1,655

• Tipp City School District proposed tax levy (renewal) (emergency requirements)

For the tax levy: 4,269

Against the tax levy: 2,241

• Troy City School District proposed bond issue and tax levy (renovation, construction)

For bond issue & tax levy: 6,057

Against bond issue & tax levy: 5,224

• City of Huber Heights proposed municipal income tax (continuing) (police and fire public safety)

For the tax levy: 1,261

Against the tax levy: 449