Voters pick Ingle for Springcreek Township trustee

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

SPRINGCREEK TOWNSHIP — Voters in Springcreek Township picked Dennis Ingle over opponent Vernon Quinter Jr. to be its next Township trustee on Election Day on Nov. 7. All election results are unofficial until they certified by the Miami County Board of Elections after Election Day on Nov. 21.

Ingle received 391 votes (50.58%) with Quinter earning 382 votes (49.42%).

A total of 887 out of the 1,548 registered voters cast their ballots for the election. That was a total of 57.30% of registered voters.