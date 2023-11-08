Piqua voters pass 7 out of 9 Charter amendments

By Eamon Baird
PIQUA — Piqua residents voted on nine proposed Charter amendments on Tuesday, Nov. 7. A majority affirmative vote was necessary to pass each issue.
Section 4 Meetings of the Commission: Passed
Yes: 3,268 votes (70.94%)
No: 1,339 votes (29.06%)
Section 31 Responsibility of the Manager: Passed
Yes: 2,643 votes (56.70%)
No: 1,339 votes (29.06%)
Section 46 Division of Purchase and Supplies: Passed
Yes: 3,372 votes (74.18%)
No: 1,174 votes (25.82%)
Section 61 Contracts: Passed
Yes: 3,213 votes (71.61%)
No: 1274 votes (28.39%)
Section 67 Special Police Officer: Passed
Yes: 2,788 votes (59.73%)
No: 1,880 votes (40.27%)
Section 94 City Planning Commission: Failed to pass
No: 3,058 votes (68.17%)
Yes: 1,428 votes (31.83%)
Section 116 Nominating Petition Papers: Passed
Yes: 2,576 votes (58%)
No: 1,865 votes (42%)
Section 121 Filing Recall Petition: Passed
Yes: 2,434 votes (52.87%)
No: 2,170 votes (47.13%)
Section 127 Limitations on Recall Petitions: Failed to pass
No: 2,673 votes (58.68%)
Yes: 1,882 votes (41.32%)
A total of 5,138 ballots were cast out of 12,479 registered voters for a voter turnout of 41.17%.
All election results are unofficial until they are certified by the Miami County Board of Elections after Election Day on Nov. 21.