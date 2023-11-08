Piqua voters pass 7 out of 9 Charter amendments

By Eamon Baird

PIQUA — Piqua residents voted on nine proposed Charter amendments on Tuesday, Nov. 7. A majority affirmative vote was necessary to pass each issue.

Section 4 Meetings of the Commission: Passed

Yes: 3,268 votes (70.94%)

No: 1,339 votes (29.06%)

Section 31 Responsibility of the Manager: Passed

Yes: 2,643 votes (56.70%)

No: 1,339 votes (29.06%)

Section 46 Division of Purchase and Supplies: Passed

Yes: 3,372 votes (74.18%)

No: 1,174 votes (25.82%)

Section 61 Contracts: Passed

Yes: 3,213 votes (71.61%)

No: 1274 votes (28.39%)

Section 67 Special Police Officer: Passed

Yes: 2,788 votes (59.73%)

No: 1,880 votes (40.27%)

Section 94 City Planning Commission: Failed to pass

No: 3,058 votes (68.17%)

Yes: 1,428 votes (31.83%)

Section 116 Nominating Petition Papers: Passed

Yes: 2,576 votes (58%)

No: 1,865 votes (42%)

Section 121 Filing Recall Petition: Passed

Yes: 2,434 votes (52.87%)

No: 2,170 votes (47.13%)

Section 127 Limitations on Recall Petitions: Failed to pass

No: 2,673 votes (58.68%)

Yes: 1,882 votes (41.32%)

A total of 5,138 ballots were cast out of 12,479 registered voters for a voter turnout of 41.17%.

All election results are unofficial until they are certified by the Miami County Board of Elections after Election Day on Nov. 21.