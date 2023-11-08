Bethel voters elect three new BOE members

Butler Sebastian Leskowich Pahal

By Eamon Baird

BETHEL —Voters in Bethel Township selected Regan Butler, Jackie Leskowich and Andy Vieth to new seats for the Bethel Township Local Schools Board of Education on Election Day on Nov. 7.

Bethel Township Board of Education

In the Bethel Township Board of Education vote four candidates vied for two spots. Butler and Leskowich received the most votes.

Regan Butler received 1,894 votes (33.56%)

Jackie Leskowich received 1,833 votes (32.48%)

Lori Sebastian, incumbent, received 1,316 votes (23.32%)

Kerry Pahal received 601 votes (10.65%)

Bethel Township Board of Education Special Election

Bethel Township residents elected Andy Vieth for the Bethel Township Local Schools Board of Education seat over Megan Beth-Striley.

Vieth received 1,7568 votes (60.30%), while Beth-Striley received 1,164 votes (39.70%). Lydda Mansfield, who was previously in the running for this seat informed Miami Valley Today she dropped out of the race.

A total of 3,853 out of 7,214 registered voters cast their ballots for the election, which accounted for 53.41% voter turnout.

All election results are unofficial until they are certified by the Miami County Board of Elections after Election Day on Nov. 21.