Vetter, DeBrosse, and Simmons elected as Piqua Commissioners

Vetter DeBrosse Simmons with his wife Jo

By Eamon Baird

PIQUA — Piqua voters selected commissioners for three out of the five wards on Tuesday, Nov. 7, to serve for the next four years.

Piqua Commissioner First Ward

Incumbent James Vetter defeated James R. Sheats Jr., and will start his new term as the First Ward Commissioner on Jan. 1, 2024.

Vetter received 2,670 votes (65%), while Sheats received 1,438 votes (35%).

Piqua Commissioner Fifth Ward

Frank DeBrosse defeated Gary Koenig and will serve as the Fifth Ward Commissioner for the next four years.

DeBrosse received 2800 votes (62.36%), and Koenig received 1690 votes (37.64%).

A total of 5,138 out of 12,479 registered voters cast their ballots for the election. That was 41.17% of all registered voters.

Additionally, Paul Simmons ran uncontested in the Second Ward and received 3,475 votes.

All election results are unofficial until they are certified by the Miami County Board of Elections after Election Day on Nov. 21.