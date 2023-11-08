Concord Township voters elect Rhoades, Quillen

Quillen Submitted photo

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

CONCORD TOWNSHIP — Voters in Concord Township have re-elected Neil Rhoades to serve as Concord Township Trustee, and elected Pat Quillen to serve as Concord Township Fiscal Officer.

Rhoades received 6,487 votes (79.22 percent), according to unofficial election results from the Miami County Board of Elections, defeating candidate Greg Iammarino who received 1,702 votes (20.78 percent).

Quillen received 4,566 votes (53.53 percent), defeating current Concord Township Fiscal Officer Bill Whidden who received 3,964 votes (46.47 percent).

Quillen will serve for a full four-year term commencing on April 1, 2024; Rhoades will serve a full four-year term commencing on Jan. 1, 2024.

All election results are unofficial until certified by the Miami County Board of Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 21.