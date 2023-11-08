Davis, Redick picked as new Troy BOE members

Davis Redick

By Sheryl Roadcap

TROY – Troy voters picked Sarah Davis and Ben Redick to fill the two open seats on the Troy City Schools Board of Education (BOE) when they went to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 7. All election results are unofficial until they certified by the Miami County Board of Elections after Election Day on Nov. 21.

The other two candidates who were seeking election were Brian Honeycutt and Tim Horgan.

Davis received 4,932 votes (30.65%) and Redick received 4,618 votes (28.70%). Honeycutt received 3,447 votes (21.42%) and Horgan received 3,092 votes (19.22%).

A total of 11,703 out of the 22,127 registered voters cast their ballots for the election. That was a total of 52.89% of registered voters.