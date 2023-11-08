Tipp City voters elect Huffman, Kessler and Rogers for city council

Huffman

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — Voters in Tipp City have elected Kathryn Huffman, John Kessler and Logan Rogers to fill three available seats on the Tipp City Council.

Huffman received 2034 votes (23.49 percent), Kessler received 1475 votes (17.03 percent) and Rogers received 1441 votes (16.64 percent), according to unofficial election results from the Miami County Board of Elections.

Candidate Will Roberts received 1401 votes (16.18 percent), Leslie Budding received 1,351 votes (15.60 percent) and Michael McFarland received 957 votes (11.05 percent).

All three of the city council seats are full four-year terms, commencing on Jan. 1, 2024. All results are unofficial until certified by the Miami County Board of Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 21.