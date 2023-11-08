Frazier, Marrs wins 2 Piqua BOE seats

By Sheryl Roadcap

PIQUA – Voters in Piqua, Tuesday, picked Steve Frazier and Jojo Marrs to take the two open seats on the Piqua City Schools Board of Education (BOE). All election results are unofficial until they certified by the Miami County Board of Elections after Election Day on Nov. 21.

The third candidate, Clint Bostick, who was seeking re-election, has served the past eight years on the Piqua City Schools BOE. Frazier is a current member of the Piqua City Schools BOE. This will be the first term for Marrs.

Frazier received 718 votes (42.26%) and Marrs earned 536 votes (31.55%). Bostick earned 445 votes (26.19%).

A total of 1328 out of the 15,019 registered voters cast their ballots for the election. That was a total of 8.84% of registered voters.