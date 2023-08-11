By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — The 2023 Miami County Fair is officially underway.

The Miami County Commissioners attended a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the recently-completed 2023 Grandstand Renovation Project on Friday, Aug. 11, unveiling over $4 million in renovations just in time for the 2023 Miami County Fair.

“Built in 1912, this structure has stood the test of time but was in desperate need of attention,” Commissioner Wade Westfall said. “Many changes have been made, inside and out.”

“Your County Commissioners are committed to ensuring agriculture remains a priority for Miami County for years to come, through our investment in the fairgrounds,” Westfall said.

The grandstand renovation project was started just under a year ago, and included replacement of lighting around the racetrack and grandstands, reducing the number of light poles from 55 to 12, structural steel repairs and repainting as well as installation of new concrete stairs, a new sound system and commercial fans. The project also included installation of new fencing around the fairgrounds and renovations to the restrooms located in the grandstands.

“Since the early 1800s, county fairs have served as a foundational piece of community togetherness and fellowship,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said. “Fairs are a unique time and place where light-hearted fun brings citizens from all walks of life.”

“Agriculture continues to be the foundation of who we are as a county,” he said. “The fair has served as a focal point for that, and we’re glad to see that continue.”

The commissioners also thanked local contractors at Wilcon Construction, WDC Group, Midwest Maintenance, Bryan Brothers Painting, Fusion Metal Fabricating, Tycon Paving and Gregory Peck and Associates for their work on the project.

“We had a great team for this project,” Commissioner Ted Mercer said. “One thing the county commissioners were most proud of is that the contractors were all local Miami County businesses.”

“Most of the construction funds went right back into our local economy,” Mercer said. “These companies truly displayed their skills and talents on this project.”

“The extensive work that has been done inside and out is outstanding,” Simmons said. “We believe the aesthetics of the facility, combined with state-of-the-art lighting and audio will attract new events for the public to enjoy.”

United States Congressman Warren Davidson, R-OH, also spoke during the dedication ceremony.

“This has been my home county fair for 20-plus years,” Davidson said. “It is such a core part of our community.”

“It looks great,” he said. “When you think about these grandstands and all the great things that have happened here; it’s just neat to see the investment of the county commissioners, and everybody who came together to make this investment.”

The 2023 fair, which will feature a week of project showcases, various foods, rides, entertainment and livestock shows, is ongoing from Friday, Aug. 11, through Thursday Aug. 17.