Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:45 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 400 block of West Franklin Street.

-7:16 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Eagles on North Elm Street. Lindsay G. Pelfrey, 38, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-4:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Habitat for Humanity Restore on West Main Street. Gage D. Dempsey, 25, of Troy, was charged with theft.

-2:44 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 1500 block of Hawk Circle.

-1:06 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

-10:57 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Skyline Chili on West Main Street.

-10:29 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Speedway on West Market Street.

TUESDAY

-8:22 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Steak and Shake on West Main Street.

-5:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Ruby Tuesday’s on West Main Street.

-4:08 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 100 block of Westhaven Drive.

-9:03 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Staples on West Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.