Miami County Girls Soccer Preview

TROY — Abby Manson takes over as Troy girls soccer coach.

The Lady Trojans were 10-7-2 last season and advanced to the district semifinals.

Troy returns a talented group.

The seniors who return include forward Leah Harnish, who was a state placer in track in the 400 meter dash.

Seniors back on defense are Kara Steinke, Taiah Higbee, Catie O’Neill and Maddison Manson, who is coming off an ACL injury.

The juniors returning include forwards Chloe Fecher and Skylar Davis and midfielders Aubrey Murphy, Kendra Kovacs, Payton Vitangeli and Ava Harvey.

The goals are to come together as a team, win the MVL and district titles and create a positive team culture.

“This team is very talent and works extremely hard to reach those goals,” Manson said.

PIQUA

Kelsey Smith returns as coach.

The Lady Indians were 3-13-1 last year.

Returning letterwinners include D’Vaya Cooper, Rachel Cavender, Audrey Evans, Torri Foster, Kamryn Mikolajewski, Ellah Rojas, Emma Kidder and Brielle Penley.

Alexis Burroughs and Rojas will lead the forwards, while Mikolajewski and Evans are the top midfielders.

Cavender and Foster will lead the defense and Cooper is the goalie.

“We expect to grow as a program and begin a new tradition for Piqua soccer,” Smith said. “As always, our goal is to improve our record from the previous season.”

Smith expects the MVL to be a challenge.

“We expect the top teams to remain strong but have seen a loss of numbers in many programs,” she said. “We are encouraged for our growing team and where we may fall this season.”

TIPPECANOE

The Tippecanoe girls soccer roster includes seniors Leah Adkins, Maddie Moran, Mackenzie Chinn, Payton Zeh, Kelcie Connors and Alex Foster; juniors Megan Landis, Chelsea Dettwiller, Ella Turner, Gracie Wead, Emma Hanrahan, Sam Wall and Laney Cleckner; sophomores Georgia Adkins, Mya Toman and Abby Under and freshman Kendall Davis.

Moran had 14 goals a year ago, while Chinn had 13 goals and seven assists.

Adkins had 7.5 shutouts in goal for the Red Devils.

BETHEL

The Bethel girls soccer roster includes seniors Rhyan Reittinger, Lydia Brannan, Sam Steckel and Sara Newton; juniors Reagan Hallum, Emma Wasik, Julie Sebastian and Lauryn Lammers; and sophomores Juli Sprague, Alli Simmons, Jules Flaker, Laykin Watkins, Maddie Montgomery, Emma Evans and Victoria Layton.

Reittinger had 15 goals and seven assists a year ago, while Montgomery had eight goals and 10 assists.

Hallum had 54 saves in goal and six shutouts.

LEHMAN CATHOLIC

Returning for the Lehman girls soccer team are seniors Tori Lachey, Ella Black, Kailey Higgins and Lucy Ritze; juniors Emilee VanSkiver, Mara O’Leary, Maggie Schmiesing, Eva Dexter, Tanner Black and Aubri Karn and sophomores Anya Kolb and Callie Giguere.

Dexter had 27 goals and six assists a year ago.

MIAMI EAST

The Miami East girls soccer team includes seniors Annika Paton Delaney Osborne, Jessa Lang, Sera Rush, Lauren Barnes, Maddy Latimer, Talia Stace, Claire Posey, Lindi Snodgrass and Rachel Haak; juniors Courtney Walker, Kennedee Elifritz, Kynlee Patton, Maria Broerman, Maryn Gross and Logan Phillips; sophomores Keara Stace, Lilli Forsythe, Brooke Shafer, Katie Paulus, Haley Barnes and Lacie Henry and freshman Mara Fine, Shelby Buck, Jenna Taylor and Addyson Long.

Snodgrass had seven goals and 11 assists last year and Posey had 10 goals.

MILTON-UNION

Shawn Brown returns as Milton-Union coach.

The Bulldogs were 2-10-5.

Returning letterwinners include Alayna Gentry, Keara McKenna, Annie Smith, Lillie Warner, Ava Berberich, Madison Gustin, Rachel Jacobs, Mikayla Lair, Morgan Quesinberry, Zyhir Bobbitt, Madelyn Crowe and Tessa Fuller.

Jacobs and Crowe will be the top forwards, while Berberich, Quesinberry, Gentry, Warner and Fuller will lead the midfielders.

Heading up the defense will be Smith, Bobbitt, Gustin, McKenna and Lair.

“My expectation for the season is significant improvement upon last year,” Brown said. “We have a great amount of talent returning and the incoming freshman class is quite solid. The attitudes and team cohesiveness of this set of players is very good and the leadership from the returning players is excellent. They are willing to put the success of the team a priority.

Brown expects the TRC to be very challenging.

“I feel that the TRC is a very tough conference for girls’ soccer,” he said. “Lehman Catholic, Bethel, and Miami East were all very good last year and historically Troy Christian is also. Troy Christian started the season down a bit last year but finished strong.”

TROY CHRISTIAN

The Troy Christian girls soccer roster includes seniors Keelie Miller, Megan Swartz, Addyson Gwynne and Lauren Rutkowski; juniors Abigail Twiss, Annie Twiss and Emily Streeter, sophomores Lisa Pinsenchaum, Trinity Wiseman and Emily Swartz and freshman Karis Miller, Emma Leightner, Laila Beeman, Taylor Besecker, Riley Orange and Christina Brubaker.

Rutkowski scored 10 goals for the Eagles last year.

NEWTON

Returning for the Newton girls soccer team are juniors Emma Szakal, Mercedes Craig and Caylee Hoy; sophomores Kate Stall, Jadaan Miller, Kylie Velkoff, Reese Hess and Brooke Hines and sophomores Cori Haines, Alexis West and Breanna Ingle.

Szakal had 12 goals and 20 assists last season.

